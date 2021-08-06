Cancel
Carly Pearce Gets a Malibu Grand Ole Opry Induction

Cover picture for the articleCarly Pearce achieved a lifelong dream this week when she was inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. To mark the occasion – her mom got Carly probably one of the most unique — and best gifts ever. Carly shares, “Y’all. My mom surprised me with these...

