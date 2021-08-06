Carly Pearce Gets a Malibu Grand Ole Opry Induction

Carly Pearce was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry last night (Tuesday, August 3rd) in Nashville. Trisha Yearwood was on hand to do the honors. 2021 has been quite a year for Carly, who tells us that between joining the Opry and winning two ACM awards for her hit “I Hope You're Happy Now” earlier this year, she is truly living her dreams. “I think it’s just 31 years of dreams that I really have had since I was a little girl, coming true. All I ever wanted to do is have a seat at the country music table, and the fact that I am seeing that I have one – and I know that sounds funny because I’ve been doing this for a few years now – but it just feels… ‘Wait a minute, is this real? Is this real?’ And I feel like these two moments are just really, really special to my heart.”