More than 200 people who were living in Venice homeless encampments now housed, Garcetti says

All of the people who were living in encampments along the Venice Beach boardwalk have now been housed, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says.

After six weeks of cleanup and outreach efforts in the area, more than 200 individuals who were experiencing homelessness have been moved from the area and into housing.

Though it's not clear exactly what type of housing they were provided, or how permanent, the mayor says progress is being made.

"We've been able to have a very successful operation and I hope that becomes a model for our homelessness work everywhere," Garcetti told Eyewitness News.

Crews on Friday were working to remove tents along the Venice boardwalk as part of an effort to clear homeless encampments from the area.

Crews worked for weeks to remove tents set up on the sand near Ocean Front Walk, but offering services to individuals living there and moving their belongings proved to be a challenge.

The deadline for unhoused people living along the boardwalk to relocate was one week ago.