Pratt: Communication can go only so far in helping build a better world

Why this is especially true for patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. The nature of communication between physicians and patients can greatly affect the overall outcome of a visit. When a patient’s desire or ability to communicate their symptoms to a clinician is hampered, the clinician may not have the needed information to make an accurate diagnosis. Conversely, when a clinicians’ skills in communicating with different types of patients is limited, crucial information may be missed. There is much talk about cultural competency in today’s world. Usually, you hear about the need for clinicians to be culturally competent relating to race, ethnicity, and gender variances. There’s another group where communication is often challenging but vital to good healthcare and outcome improvement. That group is comprised of an estimated 7.5 million people in the US with an intellectual and/or developmental disability (IDD).