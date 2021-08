“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, who died this week at age 62, devoted nearly his entire life to pro wrestling. Best known to most fans for his 15-year run in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Eaton served as the longest-tenured member of manager Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express tag team. But Eaton’s most notable accomplishment must be the high regard in which peers ranging from the hypercritical Cornette to the easygoing Mick Foley hold him, respecting Eaton both for his work in the ring as well as his gracious demeanor outside of it.