A huge crocodile attacked and ate a 4-year-old girl alive while she was near a canal in Pakistan with her mother. The horrific incident took place Saturday in the city of Sukkur. According to local media reports, the child was washing clothes with her mother on the bank of Nara Canal when the crocodile pounced on her and dragged her into the water. The girl's mother saw her daughter being eaten alive by the reptile, Daily Pakistan reported.