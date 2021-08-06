Your Guide To A Relaxing Wellness Getaway In San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico is known for its lively bars, exciting nightlife, and historic sites, but it’s also a perfect place to unwind through a wellness getaway. For those feeling burned out by work or just life in general, a few days away and a change in scenery might be the break you need. We rounded up some ways to plan a wellness trip to Puerto Rico that includes the best hotels, spas, and outdoor activities for travelers looking to get away from it all.