We're in a "rinse and repeat" pattern for the next several days. Heat and humidity are the main features of the forecast and afternoon storms will be popping up, too. All of North Alabama (spare Jackson and DeKalb Counties) will see a Heat Advisory take effect at 11 AM and continue until 9 PM. It will feel as hot as 105° to 107° both Wednesday and Thursday. It's easier said than done, but you'll want to limit your time outdoors during those hours and give yourself frequent breaks to get a chance to cool off.