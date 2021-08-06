Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky Releases 2020 Overdose Fatality Report

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) released data from the 2020 Overdose Fatality Report. According to the report, at least 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 49% increase in drug overdose deaths from 2019. According to in-state cases autopsied by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, the increase in the death toll was driven mostly by a rise in opioid abuse, with fentanyl and fentanyl analogues being found in 1,393 cases, accounting for approximately 71% of all overdose deaths for the year. You can view the 2020 Overdose Fatality Report here, which was compiled with data from the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner, the Kentucky Injury Prevention & Research Center, and the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics. Nationwide, overdose deaths topped more than 93,000 in 2020. The highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.

www.somerset106.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Fatality#Kentuckians#Odcp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy