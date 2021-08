Whenever we purchase a new phone, the first thing most of us like to do is activate WhatsApp on it and transfer the chat history from our old phone to the new one. The WhatsApp transfer process is straightforward if both phones are of the same OS, i.e., Android to Android (via Google Drive) or iPhone to iPhone (via iCloud). But the situation becomes difficult when you want to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone. There is no built-in method provided by WhatsApp to facilitate this cross-platform transfer. But other methods can serve the job effectively. In this guide, we will learn about two methods, i.e., email chat approach and iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, and see which one suits best to you.