There was a cheer louder than any that had been heard at Bank of America Stadium in the past year. It wasn’t for a remarkable play or anything spectacular, but instead just running back Christian McCaffrey coming out of the tunnel and onto the new artificial FieldTurf. When attendance is reduced for an entire season due to COVID-19, the ordinary becomes extraordinary. It was even a change from how he slipped into practice less than a week ago at Gibbs Stadium, largely unnoticed.