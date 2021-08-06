We Tested 5 Versions of the Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven

Whether you like to make your homemade pizza loaded with toppings, served on crispy, thin crust or heavy on the sauce, one fact remains: you need the proper oven to cook it in. Luckily, thanks to the surge in popularity of indoor and outdoor pizza ovens, the right equipment is more accessible than ever. Ooni is the gold standard of pizza ovens on the market right now, and we have it on good word from Food Network Kitchen chefs that they’re worth the hype. Collectively, we tested out five of the six different sizes and models of the Ooni pizza oven, including wood- and pellet-fired and gas-powered ovens. Here's everything you want to know about using an Ooni pizza oven.