How to Start Herbs from Seed

Herbs are as much a mainstay in the garden as they are in the kitchen. Happily, many herbs are easy to grow. All you need is a packet of seeds, a clay pot and a sunny spot, indoors or out. Soil is also key, so use a good potting mix, or prepare a well-drained, fertile loam for these culinary types. Some herbs are drought-tolerant, but all seedlings need water to start off right. Be prepared to sprinkle them daily. As herbs mature, they require less fuss and care but harvesting their leaves by pinching off the top shoots will make them bushy and provide small amounts for recipes. This also prevents untimely flowering, which turns the foliage bitter. In just a few weeks or more these simple seeds will become good-looking plants that provide fresh clippings whenever needed or can be harvested to dry for later use.