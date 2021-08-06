Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Foo Fighters troll the Westboro Baptist Church

101wkqx.com
 5 days ago

Another day another protest from the hateful Westboro Baptist Church another troll from the Foo Fighters! WBC was picketing outside their show yesterday in Kansas, and Dave and crew came out on a flatbed truck to give them their own private show. Enjoy!. Here is another time FF rick rolled...

www.101wkqx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#The Foo Fighters#Trolling#Wbc#Unsigned Writing Goldmine#Taradublinrocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Theater & Dancemxdwn.com

Foo Fighters Respond to Westboro Baptist Protestors by Playing Dee Gees Version of “You Should Be Dancing” on a Flatbed Truck

Westboro Baptist Church and the Foo Fighters have long had beef, the church being known to picket in front of their Kansas shows just about every time they’ve performed for the last ten years. Last night, on August 5th however, the Foo Fighters took their feud one step further, driving out to the picketers in the bed of a flatbed truck and singing a cover of “You Should Be Dancing” as they drove away. This move isn’t entirely out of the blue, as the Foo Fighters have recently released an EP of Bee Gees covers as the Dee Gees, and there really is no better way to perform it live than from a truck in action against hate.
Rock Musicwvli927.com

Foo Fighters Confront Haters With Dance Party

The Foo Fighters again took on the Westboro Baptist Church protestors at their concert in Kansas on Friday (August 6th) by heading out to the parking lot in the back of a flatbed truck and speaking to them over a microphone. Dave Grohl told the small sign-toting group, “I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just love everybody? Cause I think it's about love — that's what I think… and you shouldn't be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” The band then began singing a cover of Bee Gees' “You Should Be Dancing.”
Kansas State1057thexrocks.com

The Foo Fighters Alter Ego The ‘Dee-Gees’ Show Up On A Flat-Bed Truck In Kansas!

Well, X fans, leave it to Dave Grohl and the mighty Foo Fighters to get their point across in a fun and inspiring way! The Foo played in Bonner Springs, Kansas last week, and the show was apparently picketed by members of the Westboro Baptist Church. If you think you’ve heard this story before, well, you would be correct. Dave and the Foo have had some history with the Church in the past. Fast forward to 2021. Dave and his fellow bandmates in the Foo rode out on a flatbed truck and performed the Bee-Gees classic, “You Should Be Dancing”, last week, yep, a public sighting of their alter-ego band, ‘The Dee-Gees!’ Dave was on the microphone, on the flatbed truck, and said the following to the Church members. “Ladies and Gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you!” Dave continued, “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what your supposed to do….I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!” Yep, there you have it! Check out the video below, captured by onlookers who were no doubt surprised to see one of the biggest Rock stars on the planet and his band playing on a flatbed truck in Kansas! Rock!
Livermore, MESun-Journal

North Livermore Baptist Church

NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church August 1 service the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “All the Way My Savior Leads Me”, “I Believe in a Hill Called Mount Calvary”, “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross”. We concluded the service with Communion. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week.
Posted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
Religionstocktonsentinel.com

Stockton Baptist Church

GENUINE JOY. The way King Solomon describes his life in the book of Ecclesiastes reveals much about the vanity of pursuing the "things" of earth. In chapter 2, Solomon greatly gratified his fleshly desires. He gave himself to drinking wine. He made houses, vineyards, gardens, orchards, and pools to…
MusicEmerald Media

Foo Fighters get disco fever with new album 'Hail Satin'

Fans of this Seattle based rock band love the Foo Fighters for its heavily distorted guitars, earworm riffs, aggressive drum beats and the in-your-face vocals from frontman and guitarist Dave Grohl. Yet, with its latest release “Hail Satin,” under the playful name Dee Gees, the band brings four rockified covers of classic Bee Gees songs. The album also has a cover of Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” and five live versions of songs from the Foo Fighters last album “Medicine at Midnight.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Community Policy