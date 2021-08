Adagio Therapeutics, a Waltham startup advancing COVID-19 antibody treatments, is going public Friday just over one year after it was founded. The company raised nearly $310 million by selling 18,200,000 shares for $17 each, in the middle of its expected range, and it will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ADGI. At the IPO price, the firm was valued at $1.84 billion.