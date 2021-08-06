Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Badgers football previews upcoming season

By Tanner Bickford
newradiosports.com
 14 days ago

Press and fans got to know more about the upcoming University of Wisconsin Badgers football team on Thursday. The Badgers gridiron squad held their preseason media day to discuss some of the latest happenings in their sport and their thoughts on the upcoming season. Head Coach Paul Chryst also took to the podium and shared excitement about his 2021 group while also mentioning that they have work to do in order to improve on their 4-3 season in 2020. This summer’s developments also brought questions about the ruling allowing NCAA athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness. Chryst said if you want name, image, and likeness to work for you, be on a good team, and be a good contributor on a good team. The Badgers open their regular season on September 4th at home against Penn State.

newradiosports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Previews#American Football#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
College Sportshailvarsity.com

Huskers’ Tight End Depth Gets Dinged

Nine days ago, Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick was talking about how his two starting tight ends, Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, remind him of a trio of future pros he had in his last season at Oregon in 2016. Today we learned the Huskers are dealing with some potential...
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
Nebraska State247Sports

Scott Frost's contract buyout details at Nebraska

Nebraska took a hit Wednesday when it was reported the NCAA was investigating the Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost amid violations. It is for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. On the field, Frost and his team struggled through his first three seasons, going 12-20....
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Fans, media react to report of NCAA investigation into Nebraska football

Major news broke on Wednesday morning, with Brett McMurphy of Action Network reporting that Nebraska’s football program and head coach Scott Frost ire under NCAA investigation. Per the report, the program is under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The schools has “significant video...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Between AP Top 25, Coaches and FWAA-NFF Super 16, Alabama Unanimous Preseason No. 1

It's unanimous. The reigning champion University of Alabama football team is considered the team to beat for the 2021-22 season. After already being voted No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the coaches' poll, the writers were in agreement as the Crimson Tide was atop the preseason Football Writers Association of America-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll on Wednesday morning.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska AD Releases Statement About Scott Frost Investigation

Scott Frost‘s tenure at Nebraska has already been plagued by poor play. Now, the Huskers’ embattled head coach has an NCAA investigation looming over his tenure as well. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reported today. “The school, sources said, has ‘significant video footage’ confirming the practice violations took place in the presence of Frost and other assistants.”
State College, PAThe Herald

Five things to watch as Penn State opens camp

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State is set to take the field for camp as less than a month remains before the Nittany Lions travel to Wisconsin for their 2021 season-opener on Sept. 4. The Nittany Lions opened camp in 2020 before quickly shutting things down as the Big Ten originally...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

5 bold predictions for Penn State in 2021

The strongest mouthwash on the market can’t rinse the taste of last year’s season out of Penn State’s mouth. The Nittany Lions began with a program-worst 0-5 start and finished the 2020 campaign under .500. Only one thing cures that kind of disappointment: winning football games. Penn State was able...
Indiana Statesaturdaytradition.com

3 B1G basketball programs make final list for 4-star forward from Indiana

4-star forward Chisom Okpara has narrowed his list of schools to six. Penn State, Minnesota and Northwestern each made the cut. Those schools are joined by Washington, Harvard and Pittsburgh. Here’s his announcement:. Okpara attends La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, he’s the No....

Comments / 0

Community Policy