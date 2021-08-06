Badgers football previews upcoming season

Press and fans got to know more about the upcoming University of Wisconsin Badgers football team on Thursday. The Badgers gridiron squad held their preseason media day to discuss some of the latest happenings in their sport and their thoughts on the upcoming season. Head Coach Paul Chryst also took to the podium and shared excitement about his 2021 group while also mentioning that they have work to do in order to improve on their 4-3 season in 2020. This summer’s developments also brought questions about the ruling allowing NCAA athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness. Chryst said if you want name, image, and likeness to work for you, be on a good team, and be a good contributor on a good team. The Badgers open their regular season on September 4th at home against Penn State.