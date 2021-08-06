Cancel
Door County, WI

Door County League begins final regular season weekend

By Tim Kowols
newradiosports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing a make-up game earlier this week, the final regular-season weekend of the Door County League baseball slate begins Friday night. Institute will host Maplewood Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday's games include regular-season champion Sister Bay traveling to Egg Harbor, Kolberg hosting Washington Island, and West Jacksonport playing at Baileys Harbor. Those games begin at 1:30 p.m.

