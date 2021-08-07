Cancel
Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

ABC News
 6 days ago

Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Amazon said Friday that its call for a nationwide mask mandate for its warehouse workers was in response to the spread of COVID-19 variants in the U.S., and guidance from public health authorities and its own medical experts. Amazon has been requiring only warehouse workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks.

Amazon's Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said last week that rising coronavirus infections linked to the delta variant are pushing the company to get more workers vaccinated. It’s also working with local authorities on safety measures.

So far, Seattle-based Amazon has not required its employees to be vaccinated. But Disney and Walmart announced vaccine mandates for white-collar workers, and Microsoft, Google and Facebook said they will require proof of vaccination for employees and visitors to their U.S. offices.

Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated by November, becoming one of the first major employers of front-line workers to do so amid surging cases of the virus.

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Related
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

These stores have reinstated their mask policies following CDC guidelines reversal

Following a reversal of guidelines regarding mask-wearing made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), multiple U.S. retailers and food chains have announced they’re reinstating their mask policies. On July 27, the CDC updated its recommendations for mask-wearing, stating that everyone should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
TravelNoire

American, Delta, and Southwest Airlines Will Not Require Employees To Be Vaccinated

United Airlines’ employees will be mandated to have their COVID-19 vaccine received by late October, or they fear losing their jobs. This is a tactic that many US employers are taking advantage of in order to achieve a higher vaccination rate for Americans to avoid the Delta variant from threatening more metropolitan cities in the country. However, American, Delta, and Southwest Airlines will not be enforcing such a policy.
BusinessArs Technica

Amazon’s plan to avoid lawsuits: Pay customers $1,000 when products injure people

Amazon today announced a new policy in which it will pay customers up to nearly $1,000 when a third-party product causes property damage or personal injury. Payments of any amount less than $1,000 will be made at no cost to sellers who hold valid insurance, but Amazon said it will also pay customers more than that when a seller refuses a valid claim.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's and Starbucks Just Made This Major Policy Change

If a change in rules at two of the country's biggest fast-food chains is any indicator of what's to come, it seems that the carefree days of not wearing face masks indoors are coming to a close. Last week, McDonald's and Starbucks announced another major shift in mask-wearing policies, and here's what customers can expect when visiting their locations.
Public Healthabc27.com

Home Depot added to list of businesses changing mask policy

(WHTM) — Added to the list of businesses making changes to their mask policy with cases on the rise and the Delta variant continuing to spread is Home Depot. News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

3 major US airlines will not mandate shots for their unvaccinated workers

(CNN) — The CEOs of Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines say they are not requiring unvaccinated employees to receive the shot, breaking with United Airlines' mandate that workers get vaccinated by October 25 or face getting fired. In an internal memo obtained by CNN, Southwest Airlines CEO...
Cayuga, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Which stores are requiring face masks for customers, employees? See list

The resurgence of Covid-19 cases nationwide due to the Delta variant has led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update masking guidelines. Many big-box retailers are following CDC guidelines and reimplementing mask mandates for employees and, in some cases, customers, while taking into consideration the risk of transmission based on location.
InternetFOXBusiness

When Amazon customers leave negative reviews, some sellers hunt them down

Ever wonder how cheap, no-name products on Amazon can amass hundreds, sometimes thousands, of nearly perfect star ratings, with just a handful of negative reviews?. Here's one way: Some sellers are reaching out to unhappy buyers to revise or delete their negative reviews, in exchange for refunds or gift cards. With fewer disgruntled shoppers, the overall average star rating rises.
IndustryHuffingtonPost

Businesses Are Starting To Issue Vaccine Mandates. But How Do Workers Feel About Them?

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is increasingly becoming a common requirement to return to work in person. In recent weeks, major employers like Disney and Walmart, as well as government agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Pentagon, have issued mandates. California this week became the first state to require all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated or face regular testing.
LotteryPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Offers $500,000 Cash, Cars, And Vacations To Vaccinated Workers

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced a corporate lottery called "Max Your Vax" for its frontline employees, giving them a chance to win $500,000, cars, and holiday vacations if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reports. The contest is open to warehouse and logistics workers, hourly workers at Whole Foods Market,...
Public Health101.9 KELO-FM

Gilead to require U.S. workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it will require all its employees and contractors in the United States to become vaccinated against COVID-19. The biotech company’s move comes less than a week after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said all its U.S. workers would need to get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.
Public HealthPosted by
Los Angeles Times

These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

In recent weeks, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, employers have begun implementing a policy they had shied away from throughout the pandemic: vaccination mandates. More companies are enacting requirements that employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the workplace. Under some orders, those who remain...

