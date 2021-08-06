Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Frontier Airlines announces new employee vaccination policy

By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Frontier Airlines joins United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, beginning this fall. Frontier Airlines is the latest airline to announce the new vaccine policy, citing the rapidly rising cases due to the delta variant. Frontier Airlines officials announced all direct employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. Those who choose not to get the vaccine will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test on a regular basis.

