Want to go out in Portland? Plan to show proof of COVID vaccination at these places

As coronavirus cases surge across the state , some of Portland's most popular bars, restaurants and venues are now requiring proof of vaccination.

Here are the places in Portland where you'll be required to prove you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter:

Editor's Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you know of a place that is requiring proof of vaccination but isn't listed, send us an email .

Bars/Restaurants

A group of 17 bars and restaurants in Portland have formed a coalition and agreed to require proof of vaccination for guests indoors.

Daniel Shoemaker, owner of the Teardrop Lounge in Northwest Portland, is compiling the growing list of bars and calls the group of businesses the “Portland Bar Vaccine Coalition.”

“We're going to be a strong group after this weekend,” said Daniel Shoemaker, owner of the Teardrop Lounge in Northwest Portland. “My hope is we're sharing this burden because there will be a backlash.”

What constitutes as proof varies from bar to bar but in most cases a physical copy of your vaccine card or photo of the same will work.

Here are the spots that have joined the coalition so far:

Other Portland bars and restaurants that will require proof of vaccination:

“We lost a very small percentage of our regulars who were not vaccinated,” said Misdemeanor Meadows owner, Jesse Powers-Taylor. “But that's their choice and this is our choice.”

Theaters/Venues

Holocene Portland: All guests and performers will need to provide proof of full covid vaccination to enter the venue.

Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 48 hours to enter the venue or bar .

Polaris Hall: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 48 hours to enter the venue .