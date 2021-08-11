Want to go out in Portland? Plan to show proof of COVID vaccination at these places
As coronavirus cases surge across the state , some of Portland's most popular bars, restaurants and venues are now requiring proof of vaccination.
Here are the places in Portland where you'll be required to prove you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter:
Editor's Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you know of a place that is requiring proof of vaccination but isn't listed, send us an email .
Bars/Restaurants
A group of 17 bars and restaurants in Portland have formed a coalition and agreed to require proof of vaccination for guests indoors.
Daniel Shoemaker, owner of the Teardrop Lounge in Northwest Portland, is compiling the growing list of bars and calls the group of businesses the “Portland Bar Vaccine Coalition.”
“We're going to be a strong group after this weekend,” said Daniel Shoemaker, owner of the Teardrop Lounge in Northwest Portland. “My hope is we're sharing this burden because there will be a backlash.”
What constitutes as proof varies from bar to bar but in most cases a physical copy of your vaccine card or photo of the same will work.
Here are the spots that have joined the coalition so far:
- Bar West: 1221 NW 21st Ave.
- Bless Your Heart Burgers : 5410 NE 33rd Ave
- Creepy's: 627 SE Morrison St.
- Deadshot: 2133 SE 11th Ave.
- Hi-top Tavern : 5015 NE Fremont St.
- Leikam Brewing : 5812 E Burnside St.
- Lil' Shalom : 1128 SW Alder St
- M.E.C. (Mediterranean Exploration Company) : 333 NW 13th Ave.
- Paydirt : 2724 Northeast Pacific St.
- Paymaster Lounge : 1020 NW 17th Ave.
- Rum Club : 720 SE Sandy Blvd.
- Shalom Y'all : 117 SE Taylor St #101
- Slingshot Lounge : 5532 SE Center St.
- Teardrop Lounge : 1015 NW Everett St.
- The Garrison : 8773 N Lombard St.
- The Old Gold : 2105 N Killingsworth St.
- Threshold Brewing : 403 SE 79th Ave.
- Tomorrow’s Verse : 4605 NE Fremont St.
- Tough Luck : 1771 NE Dekum St.
- White Owl Social Club: 1305 SE 8th Ave.
- Wilder : 5501 NE 30th Ave
- Yalla : 7850 SW Capitol Hwy
Other Portland bars and restaurants that will require proof of vaccination:
- Apex Bar : Proof of vaccination required .
- Dame : Proof of vaccination required to sit inside. Outdoor seating available for those without proof of vaccination.
- Gado Gado: Proof of vaccination required to sit inside.
- The Goodfoot: All shows will require proof of vaccination. Proof of vaccine is not required in the upstairs pub or at the outside tables.
- Hey Love : Proof of vaccination required to sit at bar .
- Leisure Public House : Proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.
- Misdemeanor Meadows : Proof of vaccination required .
- Toki Restaurant : Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. Outdoor seating available for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated folks.
- Sol Bowl Bistro: Proof of vaccination required to sit inside. Outside seating available for those without proof of vaccination.
- Wonderly : Proof of vaccination required to sit inside. Outside seating available for those without proof of vaccination.
“We lost a very small percentage of our regulars who were not vaccinated,” said Misdemeanor Meadows owner, Jesse Powers-Taylor. “But that's their choice and this is our choice.”
Theaters/Venues
Holocene Portland: All guests and performers will need to provide proof of full covid vaccination to enter the venue.
Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 48 hours to enter the venue or bar .
Polaris Hall: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 48 hours to enter the venue .
