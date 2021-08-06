Virginia’s Community Colleges Require Masks
The Chancellor of Virginia’s Community College System has announced an indoor mask mandate for all community colleges in Virginia. In step with this mandate, Patrick & Henry Community College will be requiring the use of a face-covering indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people on its campus starting Monday. The only exceptions for the indoor face-covering policy will be for employees who are working alone in their offices and student-athletes who are competing or actively practicing on the court.whee.net
