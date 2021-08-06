Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia’s Community Colleges Require Masks

By staff
whee.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chancellor of Virginia’s Community College System has announced an indoor mask mandate for all community colleges in Virginia. In step with this mandate, Patrick & Henry Community College will be requiring the use of a face-covering indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people on its campus starting Monday. The only exceptions for the indoor face-covering policy will be for employees who are working alone in their offices and student-athletes who are competing or actively practicing on the court.

whee.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Cdc#Community College System#Cdc#Vaccinate Virginia Gov#P Hcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Pensacola, FLWKRG

Pensacola State College to require masks indoors again

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola State College will reinstate its mandatory indoor masks policy as new COVID-19 cases continue to surge. In a media release, the college says starting Aug. 2, “because of rising COVID infections and in accordance with recently released guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” masks will be required for all students, faculty, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Malta, ILRochelle News-Leader

Kishwaukee College now requires masks for all individuals

MALTA — Kishwaukee College announced all individuals regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear masks on campus going forward as of Monday, Aug. 2. The college based its decision on new guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC. “The landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic...
New Haven, CTNew Haven Register

New Haven's Albertus Magnus College reinstates indoor mask requirement

NEW HAVEN — Albertus Magnus College has again begun requiring students, staff, faculty and visitors to wear face masks indoors, according to an announcement from the institution. The requirement went into effect Aug. 1, officials said, and applies regardless of vaccination status. Yale and the University of New Haven also...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Western Technical College to require masks indoors

Western Technical College announced that face coverings will be required for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, inside all Western buildings beginning Monday. No changes will be made to physical distancing or class sizes. Similar to previous face covering guidance, individuals may remove masks when eating or...
Monmouth, ILwgil.com

Masks to be required for indoor public spaces at Monmouth College

Monmouth College will be requiring all students, faculty, staff, and guests to wear a face mask while in public indoor spaces on campus. College President Clarence Wyatt cites the surge in infections of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 all around the country as the reason behind the decision. The decision...
Dupage County, ILaudacy.com

College of DuPage will require masks when classes resume

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — College of DuPage is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance and requiring face masks for all students, faculty and staff for the upcoming school year. The only exception is for fully-vaccinated individuals who are working alone in their offices. This came as DuPage...
Superior, WIPosted by
MIX 108

Lake Superior College Will Require Masks To Be Worn Again

As we have seen over the last few weeks mask mandates are returning in force and now Lake Superior College as has many colleges will be requiring masks starting tomorrow. According to FOX21: Lake Superior College President Patricia Rogers wrote in a memo on Tuesday saying: "The health and safety of our campus community remain among our absolute highest priorities. As we prepare for the start of the fall semester, we are again faced with having to take some additional steps in order to help keep our campus community as safe as possible."
Columbia, MOkrcgtv.com

Columbia College requires masks indoors starting Monday

COLUMBIA — Columbia College is requiring masks to be worn by all students, faculty, staff, and visitors indoors regardless of vaccination status starting on August 9, according to an email sent by Interim President Dr. David Russell. Masks are not required when individuals are alone in a workspace, and when...
Phoenix, AZ12news.com

Phoenix's Brophy College Prep requiring masks, vaccines for students

PHOENIX — Brophy College Preparatory is bypassing standards set by state leaders by requiring all its students and teachers to show proof of vaccination for the coronavirus. The private Catholic school announced on Wednesday that its students must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 13 or undergo regular COVID-19 testing in order to continue learning on its Phoenix campus.
Collegescbslocal.com

Dartmouth College, UNH Implement New Mask Requirements

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, both Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire are implementing new mask requirements. Dartmouth now requires masks be worn indoors in nearly all circumstances. Exceptions include private, non-shared spaces, such as a dorm room or office. The University of...
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia Health System Mandates Vaccines for Employees

Despite the fact that many healthcare workers nationwide have taken to the streets to protest vaccine mandates, the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health System has mandated that all of its employees must take the vaccine. “All VCU and VCU Health System employees will be required to report COVID-19 vaccinations,” the...
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Public health in a crisis

In the very tough years after the financial collapse of 2008, Oak Park’s village government cut deep into programs and personnel. It wasn’t an overreaction. Revenues had fallen sharply and village government never sat on large cash reserves. Some 70 staff members were let go over a couple of years....
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Health Department recommends masking for students this fall

The 2021-22 school year is approaching as the delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more present in the Thumb. The Huron County Health Department is working to make sure local schools are ready for that challenge. In a letter addressed to superintendents of Huron and Tuscola county schools, Health Officer...
Public HealthTurnto10.com

McKee orders health care workers in Rhode Island to get vaccinated

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Tuesday that all health care workers in state licensed facilities will be required to get vaccinated by October 1. The announcement came at the state’s COVID-19 briefing and it exempts those with medical conditions, the governor said. "We’re going to mandate that because...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Health officials say 10 fully vaccinated Oregonians died of COVID-19 in July, correcting previously reported data

The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that 10 of the 55 Oregonians who died from COVID-19 in July were fully vaccinated. The report corrected information previously issued by the agency, which originally reported that only five fully vaccinated Oregonians died from COVID-19 last month. Health officials said that epidemiologists found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy