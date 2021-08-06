Virginia’s Community Colleges Require Masks

As we have seen over the last few weeks mask mandates are returning in force and now Lake Superior College as has many colleges will be requiring masks starting tomorrow. According to FOX21: Lake Superior College President Patricia Rogers wrote in a memo on Tuesday saying: "The health and safety of our campus community remain among our absolute highest priorities. As we prepare for the start of the fall semester, we are again faced with having to take some additional steps in order to help keep our campus community as safe as possible."