Artists of Legend Challenge: Snowy Peaks and a Pair of Keese Highlight July’s Submissions

Joy Duggar Forsyth FINALLY surfaced on Instagram after weeks of silence. Counting On fans assume Joy and her family took a break from social media and stepped out of the spotlight because of Josh’s trial. A scroll through her profile and the profile of her husband confirms July 9th and July 10th were the last days they posted anything. So, it has been exactly a month since fans have heard from time. As we previously reported, this caused pregnancy rumors to run rampant. On Reddit, followers over the family noted the only time Joy took this long of a break from social media was when she was hiding a pregnancy.