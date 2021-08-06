Daily Debate: What Zelda Game Do You Wish You Could Play for the First Time Again?
I remember when I played through my first Zelda game–Ocarina of Time–for the first time. The graphics were amazing (which is hilarious when compared to how far we’ve come now graphic-wise), the story was fantastic as I got to see Link grow from a little kid to a fierce hero, and lets not forget those twists and turns (Spoiler Alert: Sheik is Zelda. Who even saw that coming?). And with every game in the series I’ve played since then, as soon as I finish every epic journey, my reaction is always the same: I want to be able to experience the hype and surprises and immerse myself in each of the worlds for the first time again.www.zeldadungeon.net
