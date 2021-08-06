Daily Debate: What Zelda Game Do You Wish You Could Play for the First Time Again?

Thanks to a random Tweet in my timeline a while back, the term “parallel play” has been rattling around in my brain lately. According to Wikipedia,. “Parallel play is a form of play in which children play adjacent to each other, but do not try to influence one another’s behavior. Children usually play alone during parallel play but are interested in what other children are doing. This usually occurs after the first birthday. It usually involves two or more children in the same room who are interested in the same toy, each seeing the toy as their own. The children do not play together, but alongside each other simply because they are in the same room. […] The image of parallel play is two children playing side by side in a sandbox, each absorbed in his or her game, not interacting with the other.”