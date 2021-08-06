Cancel
Aiken, SC

Pearce receives 2021 Legislative Staff Achievement Award from National Legislative Association

By Staff Reports editorial@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
Richard Pearce. Submitted photo

Richard L. Pearce recently received the 2021 Legislative Staff Achievement Award from the Research, Editorial, Legal and Committee Staff association, a professional staff association with the National Conference of State Legislatures.

RELACS, whose membership consists of committee and research staff, bill drafters, editors and legal staff, offers professional development and networking opportunities with peers from across the country.

Pearce is an attorney and serves as legal counsel to the S.C. House of Representatives Clerk’s Office and its Office of Research and Constituent Services. He is a former city manager for Aiken.

“Richard has provided extensive assistance on a wide variety of subjects to me and my fellow House members for several years," said Cal Forrest, the S.C. House District 39 Representative who nominated Pearce. "He has been very helpful to our efforts to comfort the bereaved during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as recognizing achievements and successes by many South Carolinians during it.

"I continually receive very positive feedback from constituents I have been able to help after being provided legal research, information and other resources by Richard."

The 2021 Legislative Staff Achievement Award is designed to recognize those who demonstrate excellence in supporting the work of a state legislature, strengthening the legislative institution and contributing to the success of NCSL and its programs. Each of the nine professional staff associations of NCSL, along with the Legislative Education Staff Network and the staff co-chairs of the overall standing committees, may select up to two people, teams or legislative offices from its membership to receive this annual award.

“My work for the House of Representatives has been interesting, challenging, demanding and very satisfying on several different levels," Pearce said. "I am happiest when a House member has been able to successfully assist a constituent with a concern or situation that was important to get resolved. This recognition and award is as humbling as it is energizing to me to keep my professional focus on helping our House members meaningfully help their citizens.”

