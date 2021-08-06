Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Amazing! Therapy Puppy Stolen in Rochester is Home Safe After 2 Months

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sprinkles, the puppy that was stolen out of a yard in Rochester, Minnesota 2 months ago is home safe. Happiest story on the internet today! Back in June, we first told you about Sprinkles, a 2-month-old therapy dog for three children with autism that was stolen out of a yard in Northwest Rochester. It was such a sad story but the family has been pleading and asking everyone to keep spreading the news of their puppy each day with hope that their puppy would soon be home again. 👏 Well, as of yesterday, Sprinkles is now home! ❤️

1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Pets & Animals
State
Minnesota State
City
Hope, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Puppies#Service Dog#Home Safe#The Radio#Rochester Restaurants#James Jessica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Do You Have Your Mask? You’ll Need it at Rochester Theater & Coffeehouse

One more spot in Rochester, Minnesota just added to the "Mask Required" list. Don't pull a Jessica. Last week, I went to get a cup of coffee in downtown Rochester, Minnesota at Cafe Steam in the Discovery One building and didn't even think about grabbing a mask before I left. I got to the front door of the place and saw the big sign that said "Mask Required". I felt like a fool and had zero idea that this spot was now requiring masks. Another place where you can grab coffee and watch a movie in Rochester was just added to the "Mask Required" list, Grey Duck Theater and Coffeehouse.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

30 Items Visitors Should Get as a Gift When They Fly to Minnesota

You know how people visiting Hawaii get a necklace of flowers when they get off of a plane? Well, if Minnesota started giving its visitors that fly into MSP a gift, what should that treasured item of thanks be? I asked that question and so far have received over 600 responses to that little question. Some of the responses are really funny...and honestly, pretty accurate. Look through the list below and see how many you would give a thumbs up to.
Colorado StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

Amazing: Marmot Rides From Colorado to Minnesota in Car’s Wheel Well

Summer is the time a lot of us hit the road on vacation, but you've probably never taken a journey like this marmot recently did!. Silverton, Colorado and Roseville, Minnesota are quite a ways apart. In fact, Google Maps says the journey is 1,241 miles and will take you over 19 hours by car to make the trip. Which is what one yellow-bellied marmot just did-- all while clinging perilously to wheel well and undercarriage of a vehicle!
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Record Reward Offered in Cases Involving 3 Minneapolis Children

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - It is being described as the largest Spotlight on Crime reward ever offered in Minnesota. A total of $180,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shootings earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of two young children and the critical wounding of a third. The Spotlight on Crime program is putting up $150,000 of the reward money, which is being combined with up to $30,000 in reward money previously offered by Crime Stoppers.
DrinksPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Be Sure To Stop At This Lemonade Stand On Your Way Out To Sturgis

If you are heading out to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally, which by the way turns 81 this year, be sure to stop out at this lemonade stand not too far from all the action. A social media post, which has now been shared 14,000 times, shows a young man, named Wyatt, who is giving free lemonade to riders, in an effort to raise enough funds for a dirt bike, his college schooling, and 30% are heading to St. Judes. Now, this is something we can all get behind!
Preston, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Groundbreaking on Monday For Preston Veterans Home

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A groundbreaking celebration is planned Monday morning in Preston for the new Preston Veterans Home. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM and will include speeches by Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and other members of the state agency, along with local officials and business leaders. The $35 million project is being financed with a mix of federal, state, and private funding. 65-percent of the funding is being provided by the federal government.
Chaska, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Drowning Claims Life of Young Child in Chaska

Chaska, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Chaska Police Department is investigating an apparent accidental drowning that claimed the life of a young child. A news release says Chaska Police responded to a report of a missing 5-year-old around 4:30 PM. It's believed the child walked away from a home and a search was launched involving multiple law enforcement and emergency response agencies, including a drone and helicopter.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

ZU-Beer? Minnesota Brewery Flashes Back With A ZUBAZ Beer Collaboration

The 90s were Minnesota's decade, the North Stars were at the top of their game in 91, the Twins won the World Series that year, and there were these things you wore called ZUBAZ and they too were Minnesotan. Now flash-forward to today and the retro looks are coming back, as is ZUBAZ, but in a little bit of a twist, the zebra-style striped pant makers have teamed up with Back Channel Brewing to create a ZUBAZ beer. Check out the hype video!

Comments / 0

Community Policy