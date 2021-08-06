Meridian 12Us eager to be back in World Series

The Meridian All-Stars had made the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series four years straight before the COVID-19 pandemic last summer caused its cancelation.

Now competing in the 12U division, Meridian has once again returned to the World Series, which takes place this week in Branson, Missouri, after winning the Babe Ruth 12U state tournament in early July. After having to wait almost two years, Jake Lee said it feels great to have the opportunity to go back and try to win it.

“It feels wonderful,” said Jake Lee, who plays catcher, first base and pitcher. “I’m just looking to have some fun and play some baseball.”

Jerry Lee, one of the Meridian 12Us’ coaches, said this group of All-Stars have developed a bond through multiple summers of Phil Hardin baseball and then state and regional tournaments — and four World Series trips.

“Most of them have been playing together since they were probably 6 or 7 years old,” Jerry Lee said. “They play in the league out here (Phil Hardin) every year, and most of them play travel ball. For the most part it’s pretty much the same group.”

The chemistry they’ve developed has made a big difference, especially as they’ve gotten older.

“The more they play together, the better they get,” Jerry Lee said. “Everyone knows what the other one is going to do, and pretty much all of them can play any position, so that makes a huge difference, too.”

Rodan Riley, who plays center field and second base, said good team chemistry shows up in practical ways during games.

“Say you’re turning a double play,” Riley explained. “If you don’t have chemistry, you may mess up if someone throws over your head. You just have to be consistent with your throws and have good chemistry.”

The group also gets along well — though that doesn’t mean there aren’t arguments or trash talking here or there.

“Most of the time (we’re friendly),” Jake Lee said. “A few times here and there (we’ll spat), but we’ve been playing together since 9U, so we’re used to each other.”

Chemistry isn’t the only thing that makes the Meridian 12Us good, though.

“We have some players that are really big, but all of us can get on base, and we’re all really good hitters and can make all the plays,” Riley said.

For Xavier Thompson, who plays outfield, third base and pitcher, being one of the All-Stars allows him to develop friendships he otherwise might not have made.

“It’s really fun building relationships and being around the people that you like,” Thompson said.

At the World Series, Thompson said he’s looking forward to being able to do his favorite thing: stepping up to the plate.

“It’s just fun whenever you hit the ball, and it feels really good when you score,” Thompson said.

It’s not just a fun trip, though: Thompson said they’re in Missouri with every intention of winning the World Series.

“We’re expecting to see some good competition,” Thompson said. “We’re going to have to make all the plays and hit like we always do.”

No matter the outcome, Jerry Lee said it’s been a pleasure to coach the Meridian 12Us.

“They’re just a good bunch of kids, a great group,” Jerry Lee said. “The parents are good, so there’s not a whole lot to worry about.”