With the league's highest cap space entering the 2021-2022 season, the New York Knicks have set their eyes on possibly acquiring point guard Dennis Schroeder. And, apparently, they've had their eyes locked on the Los Angeles Lakers point guard for quite some time now. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, while the team was busy securing a trip to the 2021 playoffs, the New York front office intensely scouted the 27-year-old all of last season to make sure he could be a good fit for the...