Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Karate-Okinawa's Kiyuna mesmerises to win men's kata gold

By Chang-ran Kim
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6xq2_0bKKlddu00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Karate - Men's Individual Kata - Ranking Round - Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Ryo Kiyuna of Japan competes. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ryo Kiyuna took men's kata karate gold on Friday, demonstrating his supremacy in the martial art form that originated in his native Okinawa a day after his compatriot conceded karate's maiden Olympic gold to her Spanish rival.

While the women's "kata" event had been a nail-biting affair between the perennial top two - Sandra Sanchez and Kiyou Shimizu - Kiyuna's gold seemed almost inevitable from the start, his high scores in the early rounds drawing gasps from some journalists in the spectatorless arena.

His final score of 28.72 points out of 30 relegated Damian Quintero, another Spaniard, to silver.

As the win was announced in Tokyo's Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts, Kiyuna seemed to take in the moment, dutifully embracing Quintero and shaking the Spanish coach's hands before returning to sit in the centre of the tatami with folded knees. As applause filled the arena, he bowed deeply.

On the podium, a tearful Kiyuna held a photo of his mother, who died in 2019, in one hand. "I felt I wanted to report my triumph to (her)," the softly spoken 31-year-old told reporters.

With his 365-days-a-year training regime under the tutelage of karate legend Tsuguo Sakumoto, Kiyuna has hardly a loss to his name in recent years.

He had said the Games' one-year postponement had given him time to build up more muscle and heft. He also worked to polish what his master calls "artistic awareness" by incorporating the "Ryumai", or local Okinawan dance, into his routineof air-splitting punches, presence and precision.

In the kata discipline, practitioners demonstrate techniques against a virtual opponent, choosing from 102 forms with esoteric-sounding names like Kururunta and Chatanyara Kushanku that they yell out before they begin. The execution of the kata is scored based on speed, rhythm, balance and other factors.

Kiyuna said he hoped his win at the Olympics - where karate may not reappear - would help spread the martial art further through the world.

JAPAN ELIMINATED FROM KUMITE

The home nation fared less well in the sport's "kumite" sparring category.

In the women's -61kg weight class, Serbia's Jovana Prekovic defeated China's Yin Xiaoyan for the gold medal while Egypt's Giana Lotfy and Turkey's Merve Coban took the bronzes, as Japan's Mayumi Someya failed to reach the medals rounds.

In the men's -75kg category, hometown medal hopeful Ken Nishimura conceded an "ippon" to Hungary's Karoly Gabor Harspatakiwith one second left in the elimination round.

Italian Luigi Busa took the gold in that category over Azerbaijan's Rafael Aghayev, while Harspataki and Ukrainian Stanislav Horuna won bronzes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiyou Shimizu
Person
Yin Xiaoyan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Kata#Okinawan#Combat#Spanish#Spaniard#Nippon Budokan#Japanese#Kururunta#Kumite#Italian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

TV station apologizes for 'inexcusable' photos on Olympic broadcast

A South Korean TV station issued an apology for its "inexcusable" use of offensive photos and captions during the Olympic opening ceremony broadcast Friday. CNN reports MBC paired the introduction of each nation with sometimes odd, sometimes flat-out distasteful imagery. When Ukraine's athletes entered the Tokyo Olympic stadium, MBC showed a photo of Chernobyl, while Syria was described as a country with "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years." Italy got a photo of pizza, Norway a photo of salmon and Romania an image of the fictional character Dracula.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Shot putter tests positive for steroids

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy