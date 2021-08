Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned the company as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP). This is the fifth time that Mendix has been consecutively identified in the Leaders quadrant by Gartner. On the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms, Mendix is positioned furthest to the right on the horizontal axis for “completeness of vision” and highest on the vertical axis for “ability to execute.”