BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low clouds and fog will give us another gray and murky start to the day today. Skies are expected to brighten as the morning progresses thanks to more of southwest wind which will help to dry out some of the low-level moisture. The south/southwest wind will usher a hot and humid air mass into the region. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s to low 90s inland with dewpoints expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s on average. The combination of the heat and humidity will result in heat index values feeling like it’s in the mid-90s to near 100° for areas away from the coastline and for that reason, we have continued our FIRST ALERT for today. Coastal areas will be cooler due to the breeze off the water with highs likely reaching near or a little above 80° for many coastal locales. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and evening too mainly over northern and western parts of the state as a weak upper-level disturbance approaches. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight hours with a few showers and thunderstorms possible mainly early as the disturbance moves through. Areas of fog will develop again tonight too. It will be a warm night with lows only dropping to the upper 60s to low 70s.