Your Weekend Forecast

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will be in the 90s for highs and winds will a slight bit on the breezy side, coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight, we are looking to have mostly clear skies. Just a few clouds for parts of the region, but otherwise a fairly clear night. Lows will be back in the 70s and winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Friday will give us plenty of sunny skies with temperatures back in the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will be fairly consistent from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Humidity levels will continue to be higher for the rest of the week and through this upcoming weekend. As we get through this weekend, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies and temperatures will eventually climb back to the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Wednesday of next week looks to have a bit more cloud cover, which could give us a slight cool down for the day. Moisture will continue to move in to our area from the south and the gulf as we progress through the next seven days as well.