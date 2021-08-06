Cancel
Environment

Your Weekend Forecast

desotocountynewsroom.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly cloudy early today, then partly cloudy this afternoon with a high temperature of 91. Winds will be from the southwest at about 5 mph. Tonight’s low will be 72. Sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower 90’s and lows in the lower 70’s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the middle 90’s and lows in the middle 70’s.

www.desotocountynewsroom.com

Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (8/19 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and storms start up again early this morning across Texoma. A few strong thunderstorms are expected that could bring heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding. Today will be a similar day like yesterday, with most of the rain in the morning hours before decreasing by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies today will put a cap on our high temperatures, keeping us around the 90° mark. By this afternoon, we could see the last of the rain for most of Texoma this week, and probably for some next week too. Although through the next 24 hours, we can expect around a quarter-to-half an inch of rainfall, mainly for our southeastern counties. Due to a high amount of atmospheric moisture present, feels like temps today could be in the mid/upper 90s.
Environmentfox44news.com

Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Partly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy conditions are expected on Friday. A late day seabreeze may result in isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley. Otherwise, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s, though humidity will make it feel hotter with heat index values between 100 and 107 degrees across a few areas.
West Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/19/21) TODAY: Happy Thursday everyone! We are inching closer and closer to the weekend. Waking up this morning, we are seeing (and hearing) some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe has occurred; just some brief heavy rain and some thunder. This will persist throughout a majority of the day ahead, so grab the rain gear before heading out the door. High temperatures could range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 19th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will be in the 90s for highs and winds will a slight bit on the breezy side, coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight, we are looking to have mostly clear skies. Just a few clouds for parts of the region, but otherwise a fairly clear night. Lows will be back in the 70s and winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Friday will give us plenty of sunny skies with temperatures back in the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will be fairly consistent from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Humidity levels will continue to be higher for the rest of the week and through this upcoming weekend. As we get through this weekend, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies and temperatures will eventually climb back to the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Wednesday of next week looks to have a bit more cloud cover, which could give us a slight cool down for the day. Moisture will continue to move in to our area from the south and the gulf as we progress through the next seven days as well.
Environmentwbtw.com

Hot weather will continue into the weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow. This will bring scattered thunderstorms tonight, and then again tomorrow. We will not see much of a cool down, and high temperatures will be back in the 80s to near 90. This front will push Tropical Storm Henri to the north and away from the Carolinas. We will see no weather impacts from the storm in our area, although there will be rough surf and strong rip currents at the beaches tomorrow and Saturday. High pressure will control our weather over the weekend and through next week. Typical summertime weather will continue with partly sunny skies, hot, humid weather and a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon. High temperatures will stay close to normal into next week in the 80s and 90s.
Environmentbigcountryhomepage.com

Thursday evening forecast: a warm and windy weather pattern ahead

Tonight: As we continue marching through the dog days of summer, expect a rather, slightly warmer than normal night with overnight lows into the mid 70’s with partly cloudy conditions. Humidity will continue as we see breezy winds from the south ranging 10-15 mph. Tomorrow: It’s Friday y’all! Sunny and...
EnvironmentWALB 10

Increasing Storm Chances Into the Weekend

A transition period in our weather pattern is on the way. We are in a hot and humid pattern. The Gulf and Atlantic sea breeze have remained quiet thus far today so dry conditions will continue. Hot conditions will last well into the evening. Mid 80s at sunset, still feeling in the mid 90s. Lows for the next few days will keep to the mid 70s.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, August the 19th

Temperatures are below average but still warm. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Clear skies and a nice breeze from the South at 10 to 15 miles per hour. We stay in this quiet below average temperatures pattern until next week. At the surface and upper atmosphere no big changes are coming down the line. An upper atmosphere high keeps temperatures getting to hot and staying at average or a few degree below.
EnvironmentFox 59

Another chance at showers today, heat cranks next week

We are dealing with that dense fog again this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued to our south and east until 9 a.m. As we continue the day, temperatures will be warm again. The biggest story is the heat that will crank as we head into next week.

