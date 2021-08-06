Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

‘It Affects The Whole Family’: Looking Into Accidental Shooting Deaths Of Children

By Steven Graves
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is digging into the tragic circumstances that led to the s hooting death of four-year-old Makalah McKay .

She is the little Chicago girl killed accidentally when another child got a hold of a gun in a home.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves went looking for answers into just how often this happens. Data on this specific topic is hard to come by. But two doctors studying the issue said it’s happening too often. And adults need to play a vital role in prevention.

No one from Makalah McKay’s family wanted to talk on camera. Her mom was too devastated to speak Thursday night at the hospital.

“The stories like this are very private to the family.”

Stories that pediatrician Deanna Behrens hears about a lot when an unsecure gun leads to tragedy.

“It affects the whole family and the whole community,” Behrens said.

Another child shot and killed Makalah when they found a gun in a bag in the home. Two months ago, a child accidently shot a 12-year-old in the chest in Bronzeville.

“It looks like there are at least 14 unintentional shooting deaths in Chicago since January.”

Doctor Karen Sheehan with Lurie Children’s Hospital said that information is from the National Gun Violence Archive.

But said data from a medical examiner on unintentional child shootings is hard to classify. To dig deeper, she recently surveyed 1,500 Chicago parents on gun safety. About 20% had guns, many said for safety.

Ten percent of those owners did not lock up their guns. And for those who did, nearly half say the firearm was loaded.

“In some research that we’ve do have, up to 80% of kids know where the guns are stored,” Behrens said. “And up to a third have accessed them with the parents not knowing.”

Dr. Sheehan added “we want parents, if they have a gun in the home, know how to store it safely.”

She urges locking up guns and ammo separately. Both doctors are now working on promoting child access protection laws.

Because they said it is likely more the unintentional shootings happen than what we know. It’s a key factor in drafting legislation is making sure gun owners legally own those firearms.

It is unclear if that was the case in Makalah’s death.

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Firearms#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Baxter County, ARKTLO

Man arrested after accidental shooting

A Gassville man who accidently shot himself while cleaning a gun and ended up being arrested when it was discovered he was a felon appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday. Forty-five-year-old Michael Gage pled guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

City In Mourning, Third Suspect In Custody After Shooting That Left Chicago Police Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured

By Steven Graves, Jackie Kostek CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a day of mourning Sunday as police held and questioned three suspects in a shooting on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn that left one Chicago police officer dead and another critically wounded. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘This Silence Is Killing Our Family’: $180K In Rewards Offered For Information In Shootings Of 3 Children In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One hundred and eighty thousand dollars. That’s the new reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot three children in Minneapolis. It’s the largest reward ever offered in Minnesota to solve a crime. Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. was shot and wounded on April 30. Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot May 15. She died 12 days later. Aniya Allen was shot May 17 and died two days later. “Today makes 100 days. A hundred days. My grandson has been fighting to live for 100 days,” said Sharrie Jennings. One hundred days since the first of three children were shot in the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Who Is Chicago Police Officer Ella French, Cop Fatally Shot In West Englewood?

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood, had been on the job since 2018. Officer French, 29, was assigned to the Community Safety Team and conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and a woman. During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire. French’s partner was seriously wounded. Officer Ella French (Credit: Chicago Police) Officer French was the fifth woman to die in the line of duty in Chicago Police history, and the first in 20 years. The Community Safety Team to which French and her partner were assigned fights crime and specifically connects with the faith leaders and community groups. So far in 2021, 38 CPD officers have been shot or shot at. Eleven of those officers were struck, and French is the first to die this year. In 2020, 79 officers were shot at or shot. Police Supt. David Brown said this year’s number is a 500% increase of officers shot at or shot compared with 2019.
Albany, GAsouthgatv.com

Family mourns child’s death in Albany fatal drive-by shooting

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police have identified the 9 year old who died as he slept during a drive-by shooting that erupted late Sunday night. Officers say they found Nigel Brown dead at the scene of his home at 1503 West Gordon Avenue. The 9 year old was sleeping in his bed when a vehicle passed by the residence and shot toward the housee. Officers say Brown suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Father Who Left Children Alone Charged in Shooting Death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man whose two young children were left unsupervised near a gun was charged Wednesday in the inadvertent shooting death of his son. Giovanni R. Smith, 26, faces a felony count of neglecting a child resulting in death for the incident that killed his 2-year-old boy.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Mother Of Brothers Charged In Officer Ella French’s Murder Taken Into Custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother of two brothers charged in the murder of Chicago Police officer Ella French was taken into custody Tuesday after causing a disturbance at the hospital where one of her sons is being treated. The mother became angry at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn when she was unable to see her son, Emonte Morgan, 21, who is being held without bond, accused of fatally shooting French.  Eric Morgan is also charged and held without bond.  Emonte Morgan was shot by a Chicago Police officer after he allegedly fatally shot French and critically wounded her fellow officer. Video posted...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Two CPD Officers Shot, One Killed, In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Saturday night, and a second was critically wounded in the shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood. “This evening, Chicago mourns the loss of one of its bravest and finest, and we have another officer who is struggling and fighting for his very life,” CPD First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said early Sunday morning outside University of Chicago Medical Center, where the wounded officers were taken after the shooting. Carter said officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near 63rd and Bell. Three people were in...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Police: Shooting death of 12-year-old boy appears accidental

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2:55 p.m.:. Dayton police are holding a media availability to provide updates on a deadly shooting incident Wednesday on Randolph Street. Previously officers said a 12-year-old boy died in the incident, but additional details about the investigation were not released. This story will be updated with...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Feds Charge Jamel Danzy With Buying Gun Used In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jamel Danzy of Hammond, Indiana has been hit with federal charges, accused of buying the gun that was used in the weekend shooting of two Chicago police officers. Danzy, 29 is the alleged “straw purchaser” of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot officer Ella French and seriously wound her partner, who had pulled over a car in West Englewood on Saturday night. Prosecutors say Danzy bought the gun in March from a gun dealer in Hammond and then gave it to an Illinois resident who had a criminal record and could not legally purchase a weapon. Danzy...
Ohio StateWTRF

Young child dies in accidental shooting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 5-year-old girl died in an accidental shooting in Ohio over the weekend. Columbus police said the child was shot in the head after apparently getting hold of the weapon in an apartment on the city’s north side. ***Ohio State Highway Patrol officer found...
Fort Wayne, INWANE-TV

Victims family says death penalty would be ‘easy way out’ for man accused of killing mother, 3 children

FORT WAYNE, INd. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man accused of killing a woman and her three children in their southeast-side home in early June could face life in prison. Allen County prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to seek life without parole against Cohen B. Hancz-Barron. The 21-year-old faces 4 counts of Murder related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Dispatcher Keith Thornton, Praised For Handling Of Shooting That Killed Officer Ella French, Asks People To Show Support To Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police dispatcher was being applauded across the country Monday for how he coordinated the response to the shooting over the weekend that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French and critically wounded her partner. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, Keith Thornton was on duty Saturday night when the call came in for two officers shot in the line of duty. Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Two Brothers, Monte And Eric Morgan, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two brothers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and for critically wounding another officer. Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, 21, is charged with First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer (two counts), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Emonte Morgan pleaded guilty to a robbery charge filed in 2019 and sentenced to probation. Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

What We Know About The Suspects In Deadly Chicago Police Officer Shooting In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three suspects are in custody after one of them allegedly shot two Chicago police officers, fatally wounding one of them, Officer Ella French.  Sources tell CBS 2 a male passenger shot both officers from the back seat of the car. Police Supt. David Brown said the officers shot back, wounding the shooter. Another man and a woman who were in the car are also being questioned. Sources told CBS 2 that it was a third officer with French and his wounded colleague who shot the suspect. That happened after the two officers were wounded, sources said. Police said the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

West Englewood Neighbors Express Shock At Shooting That Killed CPD Officer Ella French, But Relief That Residents Helped Catch A Suspect Trying To Escape

CHICAGO (CBS) — Current and former residents of the West Englewood area reacted with shock and grief to the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French over the weekend, and lamented the broader and longstanding crisis of gun violence in the area. But they expressed relief at the fact that some neighbors stepped in to help find a suspect trying to escape. Yvette Smith now lives in the Ashburn community farther southwest, but used to live in West Englewood. She talked with CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini. Smith said people are not acknowledging the danger police officers face. “There was nothing being...
Gastonia, NCwfla.com

North Carolina family in shock after 2-year-old accidentally shoots, kills father

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 2-year-old boy is going to grow up without his father after family members say the child accidentally shot and killed him. “The daddy was sitting on the couch,” said the victim’s great-grandmother, Phyllis Holland, “And the baby got up on the couch and picked the gun up from behind the daddy,” she continued. “Picked the gun up not knowing it was a real gun, and put it to the daddy’s back and pulled the trigger thinking the gun was a toy.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy