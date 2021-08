Seattle Sounders FC today announced activities surrounding the club’s home match this Wednesday against FC Dallas (7:00 p.m. PT / JOEtv, Prime Video, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). The game is themed as a celebration of play and the work being done in the community to support efforts for free play. Defending the right to play – with an emphasis on improving health outcomes for youth and the community – is one of Sounders FC’s four core social justice arenas for change, supported by the team’s official Social Justice Framework, and an important part of the mission of the organization’s charitable arm, RAVE Foundation.