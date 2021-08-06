Legends hammer Stem, Rockers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Legends scored a 15-7 win over the High Point Rockers on Thursday night as the Rockers concluded a brief three-game road trip.

High Point built an early 4-0 lead before the Legends scored 15 unanswered runs. Lexington tallied three times in the second inning and scored 12 runs in the third for a 15-4 advantage. High Point mounted a late rally, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth to account for the 15-7 final.

Craig Stem (2-8) took the loss for High Point, allowing 10 hits and 13 runs, though only five were earned. Lexington’s Eli Garcia (2-0) was credited with the win after holding the Rockers to six hits over six innings.

In the first, High Point’s Johnny Field opened the game with a single and moved to third on a base hit by Giovanny Alfonzo.

Alfonzo stole second ahead of Jerry Downs, who stroked a two-run double for a 2-0 Rocker advantage.

After Stuart Levy was safe on a fielding error, James McOwen reached first on a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners.

Randy Norris drove in both runners with a double to right field and a 4-0 lead.

For Lexington in the second, their three runs scored after a pair of walks and a base hit loaded the bases.

Chris Fornaci and Ben Aklinski each singled to drive in runs and Ben Revere was safe on a fielder’s choice to plate the third runner.

Lexington tallied 12 times in the third, taking advantage of eight base hits, five walks and a pair of wild pitches.

The big blows were a two-run double by Roberto Baldoquin and a three-run homer by Tillman Pugh.

Downs homered with one on in the ninth to cut the deficit to 15-6 and McOwen added a solo homer for the Rockers.

For Downs, it marked his third straight game with a home run, his fifth in three games against Lexington, and his 13th round-tripper of the year.

He also added a double and four RBI, giving him 11 runs driven in over the last three games.

Field and Alfonzo each had a pair of hits for the Rockers.

High Point faced Long Island on Friday in the opener of a 12-game homestand.