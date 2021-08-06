Cancel
'Stranger Things' Spin-Offs Might Be in the Cards

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, Stranger Things creators/showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have said that they envisioned the show lasting for four or five seasons. While we still don’t have confirmation on how long the Netflix phenomenon will ultimately last, the show’s final season may not be the actual end of the Stranger Things universe. Executive producer Shawn Levy has revealed that there’s a chance we could end up seeing one or more Stranger Things spin-offs.

