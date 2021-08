We're officially less than a week away from The Suicide Squad, and it seems like fans are only growing more and more excited to see what it brings to the DC universe. If you can't quite wait to witness the film's star-studded ensemble cast share the screen together, an upcoming episode of the hit competition show Wipeout has you covered. On Sunday, August 1st, TBS will be airing Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, which will feature cameo appearances from some of the film's cast and crew. Ahead of its premiere, ComicBook.com is able to debut an exclusive clip from Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, which shows just some of the fun that's in store.