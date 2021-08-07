Cancel
2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Live stream, TV coverage, watch online, channel, schedule, radio

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conclusion of a long regular season on the PGA Tour is on the horizon as the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational takes center stage with a plethora of top-tier golfers teeing it up at TPC Southwind this week. Amid a summer full of big-time tournaments, that regular season draws to a close next week at the Wyndham Championship, which the majority of top players will skip to prepare for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

