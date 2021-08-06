Alabama in the NFL: Running Back Bo Scarbrough Signs with Las Vegas Raiders

On Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of free agent running back Bo Scarbrough.

In joining Las Vegas, the former Alabama running back enters a position room made up exclusively of former members of the Crimson Tide who now are all competing ball carriers of the Raiders.

Scarbrough, who entered the NFL as a seventh round pick of the Dallas Cowboys (236th overall), comes to Las Vegas after one season as a Detroit Lion in 2019 and one as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

The Northport, Alabama native never played as a member of the Cowboys.

Joining him on the Raiders are three former Alabama running backs: 2019 first round pick Josh Jacobs, 2016 third round pick Kenyan Drake who was acquired via free agency, and undrafted rookie BJ Emmons, all of which shared time with Scarbrough as members of the Crimson Tide.

In three seasons at Alabama, Scarbrough was part of arguably some of the best backfields in college football of recent memory, including the 2015 team that featured Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry and now-teammate Kenyan Drake.

Scarbrough had a breakout campaign a sophomore in 2016, earning Offensive MVP honors of the College Football Playoff Semifinal win to Washington before suffering a leg injury in the national championship of January 2017.

As a junior in 2017, Scarbrough was tabbed a preseason second team All-American and was also named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list for the nation's top running back.

The first preseason game of the Raiders is August 14 against Scarbrough's former team, Seattle.