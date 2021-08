It says that I'm getting cool stuff and gives me a UPS tracking number. I called AT&T and got a nice woman in Alabama named Sheila. She explained to me that she was able to determine that at least one of our two phones on the account is in this process of being forced replaced. But she explained to me that once it comes I should just put it on the Shelf. Then she modified that after I explained that I had read widely that after 30 days the account will be suspended or at least a SIM card will be inactivated. Ben said take the SIM card out of my Blackberry phone, put it in the phone they sent, activate the SIM even though the SIM card is already activated and actually I would be activating the phone, and then take the SIM card and fired back in my Blackberry and it should work fine. I wonder for how many hours or days or weeks or months that will work. I've seen people here say that it kills the phone. I want to know what to expect. Does anybody have any information? I'm really worried.