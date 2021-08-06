Why is General Santa Anna’s leg in Illinois?

Neil Andrew Holmberg died on Aug. 3, 2021 at age 89. He was one of the first aerospace engineers hired by NASA soon after its inception and throughout the span of his 39-year career worked on some of the iconic scientific space projects of the Cold War. These included all five missions of the Lunar Orbiter Program, which mapped the moon to determine the landing site for the Apollo astronauts, and the Viking missions to Mars. He worked on fuzzy logic, magnetic suspension superconductivity, the SCOUT solid propellant launch vehicle, the Orbiting Geophysical Observatory to study Earth’s magnetosphere, Vertical Short Take Off and Landing (V/STOL) aircraft, and the National Transonic Facility (NTF) cryogenic wind tunnel. He won an Exceptional Service Medal from NASA for his work on the Viking Flight Team. As a project team member for the Lunar Orbiter Program, he received a framed copy of the historic first photo of Earth from deep space, taken by the Lunar Orbiter 1 in 1966. This image was on the wall of his hospital room when he died.