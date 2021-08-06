Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Why is General Santa Anna’s leg in Illinois?

By Grains From The Sandbar
Navasota Examiner
 5 days ago

General Santa Anna had two good legs when he was found the day after the Battle of San Jacinto. He was hiding in the tall grass near Buffalo Bayou. Though his two legs were as good as new, he still complained and was given a horseback ride on the back of Texian Joel Robison’s horse to where General Sam Houston lay wounded under a tree.

www.navasotaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Navy#Sea Ports#Amputation#The Battle Of San Jacinto#Buffalo Bayou#Texian#Frenchman#Mexican#The French Navy#British#Pastry War#Illinois Infantry#Texas Co Op Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

Greg Abbott Surrenders to the Coronavirus

A year and a half into the pandemic, Texas is running out of hospital beds. The Texas Tribune reported on Tuesday that nearly 10,000 COVID-19 patients are in intensive-care units, some in areas where hospitals are close to capacity. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order asking hospitals to delay elective procedures and authorizing local facilities to seek out-of-state medical staff to help with the coronavirus surge, which is approaching levels not seen since winter. Despite the desperate situation, Texas’s case rate is not even the worst in the nation—Louisiana and Florida have more cases per capita.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has several unique qualities despite its charm and cheerfulness. But, unfortunately, there are animals in Oklahoma that can be harmful to you. Discover Oklahoma's five most dangerous animals in this article.
Illinois StatePosted by
Q985

The Horrifying Reason Why Illinois’ Starved Rock Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Stephen Kessler | Why Santa Cruz will never be affordable

Heat domes over Washington and Oregon; drought and wildfires in Oregon and California; cataclysmic floods in Europe and China; refugees everywhere fleeing war and crime and famine; virus variants breaking out all over — the world is looking more apocalyptic than ever. No wonder almost everyone wants to live here. Despite drought and fire anxiety, the homelessness epidemic and post-pandemic traffic, Santa Cruz and surroundings remain a magnet for tourists and home hunters both. The temperate climate, natural beauty, closeness to Silicon Valley and San Francisco, farmers markets, good restaurants, good music, good surf — it’s no mystery why real estate prices are off the charts.
Raytown, MOlstribune.net

Historic Santa Fe Trail Hosts American Solar Competition

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the streets of Raytown, Missouri were met by an impressive display of solar vehicles. The American Solar Challenge is a nationwide team competition where different universities demonstrate their mastery of solar energy. Each team is charged with building one solar car capable of traveling between 1500-2000 miles across the United States.
Obituariesgazettejournal.net

NEIL ANDREW HOLMBERG MAY 24, 1932-AUG. 3, 2021

Neil Andrew Holmberg died on Aug. 3, 2021 at age 89. He was one of the first aerospace engineers hired by NASA soon after its inception and throughout the span of his 39-year career worked on some of the iconic scientific space projects of the Cold War. These included all five missions of the Lunar Orbiter Program, which mapped the moon to determine the landing site for the Apollo astronauts, and the Viking missions to Mars. He worked on fuzzy logic, magnetic suspension superconductivity, the SCOUT solid propellant launch vehicle, the Orbiting Geophysical Observatory to study Earth’s magnetosphere, Vertical Short Take Off and Landing (V/STOL) aircraft, and the National Transonic Facility (NTF) cryogenic wind tunnel. He won an Exceptional Service Medal from NASA for his work on the Viking Flight Team. As a project team member for the Lunar Orbiter Program, he received a framed copy of the historic first photo of Earth from deep space, taken by the Lunar Orbiter 1 in 1966. This image was on the wall of his hospital room when he died.
Environmentfloridapolitics.com

Rain pelts Puerto Rico, USVI as Tropical Storm Fred forms

Florida impacts projected for Saturday, Sunday, early Monday. Heavy rains pelted the northern Caribbean as a weather disturbance strengthened into Tropical Storm Fred south of Puerto Rico late Tuesday following a quiet month of no named storms in the region. Power outages were already reported in Puerto Rico, where Luma,...
EnvironmentWSVN-TV

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, with forecasters warning that heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides there and in the neighboring country of Haiti. After a quiet month of no named storms in the region, Fred became...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Illinois StatePosted by
1440 WROK

The Horrifying Reason Why Illinois’ Starved Rock Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Illinois StatePosted by
967 The Eagle

The Horrifying Reason Why Illinois’ Starved Rock Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

The Horrifying Reason Why Illinois’ Starved Rock Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy