Wildfire smoke has invaded Reno yet again, which personally canceled my family's two-day camping trip at Logger Campground, which admittedly is a minor deal given how it's impacting others close to the Dixie Fire, the largest fire in California history. It also has impacted Nevada football training camp, with two practices over the weekend being moved indoors (but not into an indoor football practice facility because that doesn't exist). That's where the questions for this week's Monday Mailbag begin. Thanks, as always, for the inquiries.