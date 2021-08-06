Local elite women’s softball team representing Malvern at Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament 2021; CA Crew Women’s C softball team creating noise on the diamond for 2021
MALVERN — The CA Crew women’s C division USSSA softball team will journey to Hempstead County this weekend and compete in the annual Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament—scheduled August 6-8. The Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament has featured well over 100 competitive teams from all over Arkansas, including Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.www.malvern-online.com
