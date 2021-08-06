Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malvern, AR

Local elite women’s softball team representing Malvern at Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament 2021; CA Crew Women’s C softball team creating noise on the diamond for 2021

By Gerren Smith Sports Editor
Malvern Daily Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALVERN — The CA Crew women’s C division USSSA softball team will journey to Hempstead County this weekend and compete in the annual Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament—scheduled August 6-8. The Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament has featured well over 100 competitive teams from all over Arkansas, including Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

www.malvern-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Malvern, AR
Sports
City
Malvern, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Louisiana State
County
Hot Spring County, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
County
Hempstead County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Watermelon#Usssa#The Natural State#Ca Crew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Infrastructure bill faces tough hurdles in House as Dems demand massive $3.5T liberal wish list

The Senate passed the $1 trillion-plus bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday, meeting a goal that lawmakers have been reaching toward for months. It was a victory for the moderate senators who led the effort, especially Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. It was a victory for President Biden, who was urging Republicans and Democrats to compromise on infrastructure, and endorsed the legislation.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."

Comments / 0

Community Policy