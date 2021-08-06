How To Stay Safe During a Flash Flood

Effective: 2021-08-10 08:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 836 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall and Higley. This includes the following highways AZ Route 202 between mile markers 40 and 49. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 161 and 167. This includes the following streams and drainages Queen Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE