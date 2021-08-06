Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How To Stay Safe During a Flash Flood

By Harrison Kral
Posted by 
Family Handyman
Family Handyman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A flash flood isn’t defined by how big or dangerous it is. Instead, what makes it a “flash flood” is how fast it hits. Technically, a flash flood is any flood that begins within six hours of heavy rainfall. They’re not typically caused by a mechanical failure like a burst pipe, a blocked drain or a malfunctioning sump pump. Instead, flash floods occur when the amount of rainfall is just too much for drains and soil to absorb. The water pools up instead of draining away, creating dangerously high water levels in a matter of hours.

www.familyhandyman.com

Comments / 0

Family Handyman

Family Handyman

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#High Water#High Point#Extreme Weather#Batteries#Blankets#Towels#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 342 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Dragoon rain gage recorded 1.89 inches in an hour and a half. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dragoon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
hoiabc.com

Oppressive heat continues, how to stay safe

PEORIA, Ill. (HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC) - With a Heat Advisory in effect until 7:00 this evening, August 10th, it is important to remember that heat is the number one weather killer in the United States. The heat index today, what it feels like, was well over 100-degrees today and...
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

FLASH FLOOD WARNING!

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Warning for… Coconino County in north central Arizona… Until 300 PM MST. At 1201 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Arizona Statereviewjournal.com

3 rescued from vehicle during Arizona flash flood

TUCSON, Ariz. — Crews rescued three people from a vehicle in a runoff-swollen wash on the outskirts of metro Tucson on Tuesday as monsoon thunderstorms caused scattered flash flooding in southeastern Arizona. Personnel from the Golder Ranch and Northwest fire districts safely extricated the people stuck in the chest-high water,...
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 149 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have diminished along Buck and Doe Road north of Meriwhitica Road. However, doppler radar estimates between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with the earlier storms. Runoff from these earlier storms is still likely producing flash flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Buck and Doe Road north of Meriwhitica Road FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 149 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have diminished along Buck and Doe Road north of Meriwhitica Road. However, doppler radar estimates between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with the earlier storms. Runoff from these earlier storms is still likely producing flash flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Buck and Doe Road north of Meriwhitica Road FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 420 PM MST, County road crews reported Stockton Hill Road Closed up to Pierce Ferry Road. Rain gauges along Pierce Ferry Road received between one and nearly two inches of rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dolan Springs, Packsaddle Campground, Windy Point Campground and Chloride. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 08:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 836 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall and Higley. This includes the following highways AZ Route 202 between mile markers 40 and 49. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 161 and 167. This includes the following streams and drainages Queen Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 08:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 836 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall and Higley. This includes the following highways AZ Route 202 between mile markers 40 and 49. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 161 and 167. This includes the following streams and drainages Queen Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 405 PM MST, Rain gauges in New Kingman-Butler along Thompson Avenue and North Bank Street have received more than 0.75 inches of rain in under 30 minutes as of 405 pm MST. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman and New Kingman-Butler. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 515 PM MST, Heavy rainfall has ended over the warned area. Flash flooding will still remain a threat while flood waters recede. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Hope, Cross Mountain and Walnut Creek Ranger Station. This includes the following streams and drainages Burro Creek, Trout Creek, and Muddy Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 224 PM MST, Thunderstorms along Buck and Doe Road and Highway 66 between Peach Springs and Valentine have diminished. However, between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen and flash flooding is likely ongoing due to the earlier heavy rain. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 10:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1004 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Horn and Freeman. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 127 and 136. This includes the following streams and drainages Vekol Wash, Sand Tank Wash and Bender Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 515 PM MST, Heavy rainfall has ended over the warned area. Flash flooding will still remain a threat while flood waters recede. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Hope, Cross Mountain and Walnut Creek Ranger Station. This includes the following streams and drainages Burro Creek, Trout Creek, and Muddy Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 400 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A rain gauge at Thirteen Mile Wash along Highway 93 receiving 1.10 inches in under 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Golden Valley and New Kingman-Butler. Highway 68. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 753 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gu Vo and Santa Cruz. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 753 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gu Vo and Santa Cruz. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 742 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ajo and Highway 85 north of Ajo. This includes the following streams and drainages Rio Cornez Wash, Gibson Arroyo, Tenmile Wash and Sikort Chuapo Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 301 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Cochise County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy