Documenting your van life journey

Homesickness sets in after two months on the road, but not for the life I left behind in Texas. For the first time since I set out on my journey, I am homesick. It’s been three weeks of sleeping on random couches and airbeds and inside parked Allroads, in locations dotting the greater Los Angeles region, and I miss stability and a home. My trusty Toyota Hiace, Marsha, is still at the Truck Hospital undergoing rather complicated surgery, and the pace is understandable. This is not an easy fix, there are many outside parties involved, and the fact it can happen at all is something I’m thankful for (once again, shout out to the folks at World Famous 4x4 for agreeing to tackle the impossible!). But I’m stuck in Los Angeles living the opposite of the life I had when I first arrived and had her. Instead of living it up in Mercedes Benzes I don’t own on Rodeo, I’m pinching pennies to save for repair costs and staying put in a vacant home a friend has let me crash at indefinitely. Above all, I’ve found my spirit for adventure to be dulling.