Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Documenting your van life journey

By Michèle Grenier
Photofocus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to create great memories on your next road trip? Here are some valuable tips for documenting your van life journey!. For my friend Luc — shown in this article — is all about nature, friendship, mountain climbing and his endearing cat, Sherekhan. I wanted to make sure these elements were reflected as I documented his vacations.

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Journey#Friendship#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
LifestyleNewsday

My Turn: Feeling grateful for the journey called life

Not long ago I was in my car at a stoplight, and my eyes began to focus on the steering wheel. I then took notice of my hands. How did they get so old? Over my 73 years, arthritis has left one finger crooked; there are too many wrinkles to count; my nails are short and stubby (they have always been brittle); and my hands are so small compared to the rest of me. I thought about my friend who has pretty hands and always makes time for manicures; it seems I never have time for that.
LifestyleHillsdale Daily News

Different Drum Humor: Packing considerations for one’s life journey

Perhaps the only gift of divorce is that it’s helped many a child and parent be better suitcase packers. It’s an important life skill to be able to quickly scan one’s room for relatively clean articles of clothing that will cover all the bases and body parts and be suitable for most occasions one might expect to encounter away from access to one’s closet and underwear drawer.
Carsbestproducts.com

15 Van Life Essentials That Will Change Your Life on the Road

The van life movement has gotten increasingly popular. While there’s no official estimate for how many people have embraced this type of nomadic lifestyle, in 2019, the Census Bureau estimated upwards of 140,000 people lived in vans, RVs, or boats, representing a nearly 40% uptick from three years earlier, per The New York Times. And with remote work skyrocketing, living in a van gave many a unique way to be location-agnostic and relish the best of America’s great outdoors without breaking the bank.
CarsThought Catalog

5 Life Lessons I Learned In My First Year Of Van Life

A year ago, I packed everything I owned into a Mercedes Sprinter camper van and set off to travel full-time. It was the middle of the pandemic, I’d just left my full-time job, and I felt trapped in the concrete jungle of Chicago. My mental health was at an all-time low, and nothing I tried was making me feel better. So, instead of continuing to suffer quietly, I got rid of everything except my essentials, moved into the van, and resolved to build a life on the road.
Books & LiteraturePhotofocus

Artist date: Take yourself out with a purpose

An artist date is a concept developed by author/artist Julia Cameron as a way to get ourselves out on a regular basis. Whether to create, be inspired, read up on other artists or just take ourselves out of our everyday routines. Several years ago I bought myself “The Artists’ Way”...
LifestyleUkiah Daily Journal

Striving for Imprefection: Your life story

In college, a good friend of mine introduced himself to others not with the rote “How are you,” but rather, “Hi, I’m Tom. What’s your story?” It threw me off, as it always seemed abrasive. I dismissed it as maybe some kind of “raised-in-Brooklyn thing.” Yet, I couldn’t overlook the responses he received.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

8 on Your Side: Tips to help you along your parenting journey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We can all use some help during our parenting journey. 8 News Now chatted with a prior educator on some tips for success if you are looking for a strong support group and a better connection with your children. Jennifer Cervantes is an educator turned shop...
Indianapolis, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Exhibit brings van Gogh's works to life

INDIANAPOLIS — The LUME exhibit of the works of Vincent van Gogh immerses viewers in sights, sounds and smells that enhance the experience of viewing paintings. The LUME has been in the works at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields for the past six years. It opened last week to the public.
Carsthemanual.com

Van Life: A Modern Nomad’s Guide to Living in a Van

In recent years, one hashtag has gained such an enormous following that it has literally resulted in a new (or at least newly popularized) lifestyle: #vanlife. While, admittedly, people have been living in vehicles in one form or another ever since the invention of the automobile, the van life movement is characterized less by necessity and more by the attempt to make van living as comfortable — and in some cases even luxurious — as possible.
MusicDaily Californian

How to romanticize your life

“Romanticizing your life” is the process of viewing your life through rose-colored glasses and living like you’re the main character in a movie. The phrase has been popping up all over the internet as many people are trying to pretend they’re in an indie film. It’s perfect for people who want to change their outlook on life and make the most of where they live. As much as everyone wants to be the protagonist grabbing coffee in New York City, some of us are frustrated living in our small towns. Romanticizing your life will fix that predicament and it only takes a few easy steps.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Pressing Pause on Van Life, and Homesick for a Broken Toyota Hiace

Homesickness sets in after two months on the road, but not for the life I left behind in Texas. For the first time since I set out on my journey, I am homesick. It’s been three weeks of sleeping on random couches and airbeds and inside parked Allroads, in locations dotting the greater Los Angeles region, and I miss stability and a home. My trusty Toyota Hiace, Marsha, is still at the Truck Hospital undergoing rather complicated surgery, and the pace is understandable. This is not an easy fix, there are many outside parties involved, and the fact it can happen at all is something I’m thankful for (once again, shout out to the folks at World Famous 4x4 for agreeing to tackle the impossible!). But I’m stuck in Los Angeles living the opposite of the life I had when I first arrived and had her. Instead of living it up in Mercedes Benzes I don’t own on Rodeo, I’m pinching pennies to save for repair costs and staying put in a vacant home a friend has let me crash at indefinitely. Above all, I’ve found my spirit for adventure to be dulling.
Yogalittletonindependent.net

Bringing mindfulness into your everyday life

When we bring awareness into our daily activities we are able to actively seek the joy of being alive. Living mindfully also helps us take in the beauty that surrounds us each day. Meditation and mindfulness are achievable for all. below are some tips on how to bring both into your everyday life.
gentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

EXPLOSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10 Footage Leaks, Cops Get Called

Explosive behind-the-scenes footage of My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 footage leaked on Facebook recently. This explosive Facebook Live more or less confirms the TLC series will return for a Season 10. The footage features a distraught cast member that is presumably filming for Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life. The leaked footage contains a presumed member of the cast putting the production team of Megalomedia on blast.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Joy Duggar Forsyth FINALLY Surfaces, Fuels Pregnancy Rumors

Joy Duggar Forsyth FINALLY surfaced on Instagram after weeks of silence. Counting On fans assume Joy and her family took a break from social media and stepped out of the spotlight because of Josh’s trial. A scroll through her profile and the profile of her husband confirms July 9th and July 10th were the last days they posted anything. So, it has been exactly a month since fans have heard from time. As we previously reported, this caused pregnancy rumors to run rampant. On Reddit, followers over the family noted the only time Joy took this long of a break from social media was when she was hiding a pregnancy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy