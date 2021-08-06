Cynthia Gruskos is Recipient of ACCT Professional Board Staff Member Award
Monmouth County, NJ – It was announced July 30th by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) that Cynthia Gruskos, senior assistant to the president and Board of Trustees of Brookdale Community College, is the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Northeast Region Professional Board Staff Member Award. The Professional Board Staff Member Award was established in 2001 and is given to any board staff member to recognize exemplary service to boards.www.ahherald.com
