Monmouth County, NJ

Cynthia Gruskos is Recipient of ACCT Professional Board Staff Member Award

By Brookdale Community College
ahherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonmouth County, NJ – It was announced July 30th by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) that Cynthia Gruskos, senior assistant to the president and Board of Trustees of Brookdale Community College, is the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Northeast Region Professional Board Staff Member Award. The Professional Board Staff Member Award was established in 2001 and is given to any board staff member to recognize exemplary service to boards.

www.ahherald.com

