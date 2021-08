ICE Mortgage Technology’s latest Origination Insight Report (OIR) has found that, of the total number of closed mortgage loans in June 2021, new home purchases represented a higher percentage than refinances. This is the first time since December 2019 that home purchases eclipsed refinances in the OIR. According to the report, purchases rose to 51% of closed mortgage loans in June, up from 47% in the month prior. Conversely, refinances represented 48% of closed loans, down from 52% the month prior. The remaining 1% of closed loans were for other purposes.