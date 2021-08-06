AAR: July Rail Carloads down, Intermodal Down Compared to 2019

From the Association of American Railroads (AAR) Rail Time Indicators. Graphs and excerpts reprinted with permission. U.S. rail traffic in July 2021 was up over July 2020, but for most commodity categories the percentage increase was significantly lower than in other recent months, both because of more difficult comparisons and because various external factors have led to a recent deceleration in rail volumes. In July, total U.S. carloads were up 6.6% over July 2020 and down 13.3% from July 2019.