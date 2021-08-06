Cancel
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida's Orange County Public Schools issues mask mandate and allows parents to opt out. Florida's Orange County Public Schools issued a mask mandate for the upcoming school year, according to a news release issued by the district late Friday. This comes after the district was notified about a new rule...

Florida StateWPBF News 25

Gov. DeSantis waiting for CDC to correct Florida COVID case numbers

Fla. — TheCenters for Disease Control and Prevention posted information saying there were more than 56,ooo new cases of COVID-19 in Florida on Saturday and Sunday. But the Florida Dept. of Health tweeted no, there were around 35-thousand on those two days– that's a difference of more than 21-thousand cases.
Florida Statewflx.com

CDC revises Florida's COVID-19 data: 15,322 more cases, 16 deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported Florida had 15,322 additional daily coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths in revised data one day after the state's Department of Health disputed its information. Also Tuesday, the state broke the record again for hospitalizations at 15,169 though the vaccination...
Public Healthkelo.com

U.S. administers 353.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 353,205,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 409,566,315 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 352,550,944 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug....
Pharmaceuticalsmix929.com

U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters

(Reuters) – A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel will meet on Friday to discuss considerations for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as the United States deals with increasing cases from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The meeting of CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...
Women's Health101 WIXX

CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) -Pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The CDC said it has found no safety concerns for pregnant people in either the new analysis or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis confronts growing resistance over COVID-19 handling

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing growing resistance to his hard-line stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school districts are moving to flout DeSantis’s July 30 executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear face masks, even as his administration threatens to withhold pay to superintendents and school board members who defy his orders.
U.S. PoliticsCourier News

The Latest: US health officials to release new COVID-19 data

NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials are expected to release new data about the spread of COVID-19 on Friday that led to their decision to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in some situations, a reversal of previous guidance. The report, to be released by the Centers for Disease Control...
Public Healthdailycitizen.news

In Other News: US memorials to victims of COVID-19 pandemic taking shape; Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

Ohio has planted a memorial grove of native trees to remember people who died of COVID-19, and governors and state lawmakers nationwide are considering their own ways to mark the toll of the virus. Temporary memorials have sprung up across the U.S. — 250,000 white flags at RFK stadium in the nation’s capital, a garden of hand-sculpted flowers in Florida, strings of origami cranes in Los Angeles. The process of creating more lasting remembrances that honor the over 600,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus, though, is fraught compared to past memorial drives because of the politics. Last year, a bill kickstarting a national COVID-19 memorial process died in Congress as the Trump administration sought to deemphasize the ravages of the pandemic. States are a good place to start with monuments given the complexities involved in remembering the federal government’s early handling of the disease, said James Young, founding director of the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Institute for Holocaust, Genocide and Memory Studies.

