Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Back To School: CDC Director, Secretary Of Education Discuss Mask Protocol While In Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GTlJ_0bKKNPIu00

BOSTON (CBS) — The head of the Center for Disease Control and the Secretary of Education were in Boston on Friday discussing how to reopen schools safely for both students and teachers. With cases of the delta variant spreading by the day, some are pushing for masks to be required in school.

At the Roxbury Boys & Girls Club, Director Rochelle Walensky and Secretary Miguel Carbona said they supported masking up, but stopped short of saying there should be a mandate.

“Delta is going to find the places where we have not put up enough of a guard,” said Walensky.

“We shouldn’t be debating whether we should protect our students or not,” said Carbona. He pointed out that the safety protocol in place has been working, including mask-wearing in schools.

“The last thing I want for these students is to have them not go to school and be learning remote because of something that was preventable,” said Carbona.

Both said safety measures that are taken seriously in schools should be used in the community as well.

“If you have a lot of disease in the community, you may disease in the school. The whole point is to have disease not transmitted in the school,” said Walensky.

The biggest weapon in the fight against the coronavirus is still vaccination.

Walensky said, “My job, I feel, is to give you the information that you need to see the perspective that I see to say ‘whoa, I want to be vaccinated.'”

The Provincetown cluster is an example of vaccine effectiveness, according to Walensky.

“What happened in Barnstable County, is that there were several hundred cases, that’s for sure. Seven people were hospitalized. This could have been a complete superspreader event with so many hospitalizations and so many deaths — we didn’t see that. I think the take home picture of Barnstable County is a remarkable store of vaccine success,” she told WBZ-TV.

Comments / 2

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Back To School#Secretary Of Education#Masking#Cdc#Wbz Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbia, SCcounton2.com

As COVID cases rise, Gov. McMaster says closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer, ‘personal responsibility is’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster fired off a series of tweets on Tuesday regarding the use of face masks in schools. Coronavirus cases are again rising as students across the state inch closer to a new school year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 800 new daily cases on Tuesday.
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Massachusetts towns with high COVID-19 positivity rates

BOSTON — COVID-19 infections are rising in Massachusetts, and it's clear that this has become much more than a cluster of cases that started in Provincetown. According to the latest municipal-level data, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks in July topped the benchmark 5 percent in 11 communities. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that have returned a positive result. Here are those communities (this list excludes some communities where the number of positive tests are very low, such as one or two):
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

CDC: 6 Massachusetts Counties Now High Risk For COVID Transmission

BOSTON (CBS) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country, and six Massachusetts counties are now deemed high risk. Suffolk, Hampden and Dukes counties now join Bristol, Barnstable, and Nantucket counties in the high-risk category based on COVID positivity rate. The CDC says people in any of the counties highlight in orange (substantial risk) or red (high risk) are recommended to wear masks indoors despite vaccination status. Franklin and Hampshire counties are the only two Massachusetts counties that have deemed to be at a “moderate” level for COVID-19 transmission. (Photo Credit: CDC) The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.
Tuscarawas, OHwtuz.com

Tuscarawas on COVID “Substantial” Transmission List

Mary Alice Reporting – Safety recommendations are strongly advised for Tuscarawas County as the area falls under as having “substantial” transmission of COVID-19. This is per a list provided by the Centers for Disease Control, which promotes recommendations for areas with greater transmission to have everyone, even those with the vaccine, to wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread, specifically for the Delta variant.
HuffingtonPost

The Education Secretary Wants Schools To Host Vaccine Clinics

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Wednesday schools should use federal money to host coronavirus vaccine clinics as students return to in-person classes this fall, saying only “adult actions” could prevent students from returning to class full-time. “Schools should be open,” Cardona told HuffPost. “I would be very disappointed if adult...
Pennsylvania Statefox29.com

No mask mandate in Pennsylvania for students, Wolf says

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will not be issuing a mask mandate when students return to the classroom this fall. "Do you plan on introducing a mask mandate in schools like New Jersey?" FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza asked Wolf during a visit to a Philadelphia vaccination clinic Friday. "No,...

Comments / 2

Community Policy