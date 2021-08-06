Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Glen All-Access 2021

informnny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Bernardino police shoot armed 13-year-old who falsely claimed he had killed 3 people: Officials. WGI Weekend Forecast (08/07/21) Owner of escaped Raleigh zebra cobra must turn over 75 snakes, pay $13K in restitution. Raleigh neighbors still concerned after zebra cobra's escape. Wyoming police release video of officers cuffing realtor.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cam#Dog#Zebra#Syracuse Football#Lynyrd#Wgi#Covid#Raleigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Related
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpones Concerts, CMAC Still On

Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed four upcoming performances on their current summer tour after the band’s longtime guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for Covid-19. Skynyrd’s next scheduled performance will take place at CMAC, the Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, on August 19th. Get the top...
Vidalia, GAsoutheastgeorgiatoday.com

HEY WORLD, LEE BRICE WILL HEADLINE THE 2022 VIDALIA ONION FESTIVAL

“Rumor” has it Lee Brice will be in Vidalia for the 2022 Vidalia Onion Festival Concert. “Well it’s not a rumor anymore,” stated Andy Woodruff, 2022 Festival Committee Chairman, “Lee Brice will headline the 2022 concert. We are so grateful for the diligence of Tim Jones, Entertainment Chairman, since we had to cancel the 2020 festival, when Brice was supposed to perform. Tim continued to communicate with Brice’s camp to insure that we were able to get Lee here next year.” “Since 2020, Lee has released another album, Hey World, and has had two singles make number one. It was also just announced that Lee’s next single, “Farmer” will debut the end of August at Farm Progress Show 2021. You couldn’t find anyone more fitting to perform here in Vidalia,” shared Tim Jones. In a press release about the song, Brice stated, “This new song is all about elevating the farming profession by painting a picture of the hardworking individuals and whole families, even generation of families, who dedicate so much of their time, resources, energy and lives providing for us all. This song is a celebration of the tireless and often unacknowledged work that goes into keeping families across America fed.”
Denver, COWestword

Shine Music Festival Spotlights Accessibility for All

While music festivals have made some strides over the years in terms of accessibility, the overall level of inclusion for people with disabilities is still low. Venues can be difficult to navigate for people in wheelchairs, the volume and chaos can be tough for those with sensory disorders, and deaf fans lack ways to enjoy live music.
Musickxlp941.com

8/9/21 Rock News

— Lynyrd Skynyrd is canceling some upcoming shows after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The classic rockers were set to perform at tonight’s Pro Football Hall of Fame concert along with country superstar Brad Paisley. That’s off the schedule now as well as three other shows in Atlanta; Jackson, Mississippi; and Cullman, Alabama. A statement from the band says Medlocke is at home resting and “responding well to treatment.”
Watertown, NYinformnny.com

Can-Am Speedway dedicating upcoming race to fallen first responders

LARFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country first responders will be honored at an upcoming race at the Can-Am Speedway. On Friday, August 13, Can-Am Speedway will host its First Responders Night. The night will be dedicated to Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse, Watertown Battalion Chief David Lachenauer, New York State Trooper Joel Davis and Emergency Medical Technician Mark Davis.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Houston Concert Watch 8/11: Brad Paisley, Rise Against and More

Judge Lina Hidalgo last week raised Harris County’s COVID-19 threat level to from “significant” to “severe,” and she urged unvaccinated citizens to stay home. It’s a frustrating development, given the availability of vaccines and their proven efficacy at keeping folks out of the hospital. And then Tuesday it was announced that the Jason Isbell concert was cancelled because the venue couldn't meet his desired COVID restrictions.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Midland launch podcast with Garth Brooks, Martina McBride & others

Set It Straight: Myths and Legends podcast exclusively available via Amazon Music. The Amazon Music original podcast Set it Straight: Myths and Legends from country trendsetters Midland will premiere weekly starting on August 25th. Country music is full of tall tales and legends. Fortunately, the boys from GRAMMY nominated band Midland will separate fact from fiction, every Wednesday on their new podcast Set It Straight: Myths and Legends, as they attempt to uncover the truth behind infamous stories of country music history.
SportsWWLP 22News

The Glen All-Access Show 2021

(WETM) – Tonight at 7 PM the team from 18 Sports will bring you the 2021 Glen All-Access show, talking about all things WGI. You can catch this on-air on WETM-18, in this story in the player above, or on the WETM-18 News Mobile App. The player will appear at 7 PM, you may have to refresh your page if you are already on the page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy