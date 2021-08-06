The Glen All-Access 2021

“Rumor” has it Lee Brice will be in Vidalia for the 2022 Vidalia Onion Festival Concert. “Well it’s not a rumor anymore,” stated Andy Woodruff, 2022 Festival Committee Chairman, “Lee Brice will headline the 2022 concert. We are so grateful for the diligence of Tim Jones, Entertainment Chairman, since we had to cancel the 2020 festival, when Brice was supposed to perform. Tim continued to communicate with Brice’s camp to insure that we were able to get Lee here next year.” “Since 2020, Lee has released another album, Hey World, and has had two singles make number one. It was also just announced that Lee’s next single, “Farmer” will debut the end of August at Farm Progress Show 2021. You couldn’t find anyone more fitting to perform here in Vidalia,” shared Tim Jones. In a press release about the song, Brice stated, “This new song is all about elevating the farming profession by painting a picture of the hardworking individuals and whole families, even generation of families, who dedicate so much of their time, resources, energy and lives providing for us all. This song is a celebration of the tireless and often unacknowledged work that goes into keeping families across America fed.”