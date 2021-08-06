JCSD 2021-22 Health & Safety Handbook Approved

The regular meeting of the Spring Cove School Board of Directors was held Monday, Aug. 16, at the administration office board room. The status of the school’s Health and Safety Plan was the focus of Superintendent Betsy Baker’s report. Although Blair County recently moved to the substantial level of cases of transmission of the coronavirus, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, Baker stated that there was no need to make any changes in the district’s Health and Safety Plan. She emphasized that what is a substantial level this year was only a moderate level last year. Dr. Baker said, “It is important to note, under the system we used last year (PA’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitor System), the county would still be in moderate transmission. Essentially, the old moderate is the new moderate and substantial rate. Thus, we would now need to reach high transmission to achieve the levels of transmission which we are accustomed to calling substantial.”